© bellemedia-dreamstime.com Components | July 31, 2014
CTS' sales decline in Q2
CTS Corporation recorded revenues of USD 103.0 million during the second quarter, up 2.3% versus the first quarter of 2014; down 2.3% compared to the second quarter of 2013.
GAAP earnings from continuing operations were USD 6.4 million, compared to a loss of USD 10.3 million in second quarter of 2013.
Sales of sensors and mechatronic products grew 3% year-over-year. Sales of electronic components declined 12% due mainly to softness in sales of frequency and HDD products. CTS received USD 89 million of new business wins in the second quarter. Year-to-date, CTS has won USD 225 million in new business.
“We are pleased with the earnings delivered in the second quarter despite the pressure on sales. During our transition, we continue to fine tune our product portfolio in 2014 and are addressing execution issues related to our electronic components products,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We remain confident in and committed to our strategy. We are making progress on improving our cost structure and expect to achieve substantial earnings growth in 2014.”
The CTS management is adjusting its full-year 2014 guidance for sales due to the challenges with electronic components products. Sales for 2014 are expected to be in the range of USD 400 to USD 415 million.
Sales of sensors and mechatronic products grew 3% year-over-year. Sales of electronic components declined 12% due mainly to softness in sales of frequency and HDD products. CTS received USD 89 million of new business wins in the second quarter. Year-to-date, CTS has won USD 225 million in new business.
“We are pleased with the earnings delivered in the second quarter despite the pressure on sales. During our transition, we continue to fine tune our product portfolio in 2014 and are addressing execution issues related to our electronic components products,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We remain confident in and committed to our strategy. We are making progress on improving our cost structure and expect to achieve substantial earnings growth in 2014.”
The CTS management is adjusting its full-year 2014 guidance for sales due to the challenges with electronic components products. Sales for 2014 are expected to be in the range of USD 400 to USD 415 million.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments