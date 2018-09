Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini Teardown

© iFixit

It’s like the Galaxy S5, but mini. Quick subtraction shows that the Galaxy S5 Mini shaved off 10.9 mm in height and 7.2 mm in width, but added 1.2 mm in thickness when compared to its larger brother.

Teardown highlights:

Cypress CYTMA545 TrueTouch Multi-Touch All-Points touchscreen controller

1200T E45H2 finger scanner controller

Samsung-manufactured display assembly that’s labeled AMS447BS01



What sort of chips can we find on this bite-sized motherboard? Let's check 'em out:

Samsung K3QF5F50MM 1.5 GB DRAM, with the 1.4 GHz quad-core Exynos 3 Quad layered underneath. We hear the base band modem is also integrated into the apps processor, a first for a Galaxy phone sold outside of Korea.

Toshiba THGBMBG7D2KBAIL 16 GB NAND Flash

TriQuint TQP9059S Power Amplifier Module

Broadcom BCM4334 Dual-Band 802.11n Wi-Fi/BT 4.0 +HS/FM Receiver Combo Chip

Shannon 889 N7FT4AMZ Samsung-developed RFIC Transmitter/Receiver

Broadcom BCM475201UB Integrated Multi-Constellation GNSS Receiver

Wolfson Microelectronics WM1811AE Multi-Channel Audio Hub CODEC

InvenSense M651M 6-Axis Accelerometer + Gyro

03418 01965 S3FWRN S41801 (the traces for this IC lead to the heart rate sensor, potentially making this the Biosensor Controller)