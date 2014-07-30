© norebbo-dreamstime.com

Osram continues with layoffs

German lighting maker Osram Licht AG plans for a new savings program that will include almost 7.800 job cuts.

It said the job cuts - of which 1'700 would be in Germany and 6'100 internationally - are scheduled to be completed by the end of the fiscal year 2017.



Osram also announced third quarter fiscal results, with sales of EUR 1.2 billion and adjusted earnings before tax and interest of EUR 104 million. The German company also confirmed its outlook for the current year for sales to remain flat or increase only moderately.