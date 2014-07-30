© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Fairchild appoints SvP for Power Systems Group

Fairchild has appointed Gaurang Shah to the position of Senior Vice President of the newly formed Power Systems Group. Mr. Shah will be located at the company’s San Jose headquarters.

In his role he will be responsible for leading the development of systems solutions for the mobile solutions and power conversion markets. Shah's team also will enhance IP development for Fairchild in these two market segments.



"I am confident that Gaurang will add a new dimension and energy to our executive management team," said Vijay Ullal, Fairchild's president and chief operating officer. "He brings a stellar career in growing profitable businesses to Fairchild; the unique combination of strategic insight, relentless drive and employee empathy will be of tremendous benefit to his team and our company."



Most recently, he was vice president and general manager at Texas Instruments where he ran a variety of businesses including battery management, audio, imaging and high voltage products. Prior to Texas Instruments, he worked as a business manager and product designer at Maxim Integrated Products. He also has a technical background in IC design, gained during his previous roles at Cypress Semiconductor and Sun Microsystems.



Of joining Fairchild, Shah said "I am excited to have this opportunity to join Fairchild and lead the newly formed Power Systems Group. Fairchild has built strong customer relationships in the mobile solutions and power conversion marketplace. I look forward to continuing Fairchild’s work by enabling our customers with innovative systems solutions that help them truly delight their customers."