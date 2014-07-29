© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com Components | July 29, 2014
element14 signs agreement with Swissbit AG
Farnell element14 has signed a direct agreement with Swissbit AG, the world-wide agreement covers EMEA, North America, APAC and Japan regions.
Swissbit products are particularly targeted at the industrial computer markets including Embedded Computing, Automation, Measurement, Communication, Network, Military, Aerospace, Transportation, Casino Gaming and Medical Equipment.
Swissbit customers can rely on long-term availability due to a dedicated controlled Bill of Material (BOM) process that results in products with long lifecycles, reliability, endurance and longevity, even when running 24 hour / 7 day service cycles.
Mike Buffham, Global Head of Product & Pricing at Premier Farnell, said: “This new direct agreement with Swissbit is exciting because it expands our award-winning technology solutions product offering around industrial DRAM modules and Flash storage products. We have listened to our customers, and delivering an extensively stocked Swissbit range of products enhances our global Semiconductor line card and makes it easier for our customers to access all the products they need in one place.”
“Farnell element14 has earned a global reputation for its innovative engineering platforms and on-line resources,” said James Alt, Head of Channel Sales North America. “The combination of these state-of-the-art engineering resources and collection of in-stock products enable Swissbit to pass on significant value to our customers and, at the same time, enable us to expand into new markets.”
Swissbit customers can rely on long-term availability due to a dedicated controlled Bill of Material (BOM) process that results in products with long lifecycles, reliability, endurance and longevity, even when running 24 hour / 7 day service cycles.
Mike Buffham, Global Head of Product & Pricing at Premier Farnell, said: “This new direct agreement with Swissbit is exciting because it expands our award-winning technology solutions product offering around industrial DRAM modules and Flash storage products. We have listened to our customers, and delivering an extensively stocked Swissbit range of products enhances our global Semiconductor line card and makes it easier for our customers to access all the products they need in one place.”
“Farnell element14 has earned a global reputation for its innovative engineering platforms and on-line resources,” said James Alt, Head of Channel Sales North America. “The combination of these state-of-the-art engineering resources and collection of in-stock products enable Swissbit to pass on significant value to our customers and, at the same time, enable us to expand into new markets.”
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments