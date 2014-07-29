© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

element14 signs agreement with Swissbit AG

Farnell element14 has signed a direct agreement with Swissbit AG, the world-wide agreement covers EMEA, North America, APAC and Japan regions.

Swissbit products are particularly targeted at the industrial computer markets including Embedded Computing, Automation, Measurement, Communication, Network, Military, Aerospace, Transportation, Casino Gaming and Medical Equipment.



Swissbit customers can rely on long-term availability due to a dedicated controlled Bill of Material (BOM) process that results in products with long lifecycles, reliability, endurance and longevity, even when running 24 hour / 7 day service cycles.



Mike Buffham, Global Head of Product & Pricing at Premier Farnell, said: “This new direct agreement with Swissbit is exciting because it expands our award-winning technology solutions product offering around industrial DRAM modules and Flash storage products. We have listened to our customers, and delivering an extensively stocked Swissbit range of products enhances our global Semiconductor line card and makes it easier for our customers to access all the products they need in one place.”



“Farnell element14 has earned a global reputation for its innovative engineering platforms and on-line resources,” said James Alt, Head of Channel Sales North America. “The combination of these state-of-the-art engineering resources and collection of in-stock products enable Swissbit to pass on significant value to our customers and, at the same time, enable us to expand into new markets.”