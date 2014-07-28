© tilltibet dreamstime.com

Kontron to establish medical competence centre

Kontron AG is to establish a dedicated medical competence centre at its new Technology Campus in Augsburg. The centre will be operational before the end of 2014.

“Based on Kontron’s profound ECT expertise, we will concentrate our medical architectural and design competence at our new Augsburg facility. I have no doubt that this will enhance our medical capabilities further and enable us to meet demand for unique customer solutions”, says Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG.



“Our customers, the major medical equipment suppliers worldwide, want to reduce their time to market by innovating even more quickly. In order to achieve that, they need strong global technology partners they can trust – like Kontron”, says Marcel van Helten, Executive Vice President responsible for the Business Unit Industrial. “Emerging regulatory requirements and issues such as device manageability, safety, reliability or market disruptors like the Internet of Things (IoT) are becoming more challenging for our customers and drive the need for integrated, scalable core competence.”



The global embedded computer market for medical equipment continues to grow at double-digit rates, driven in particular by an accelerating digitization of healthcare provision in developed countries and the expansion in rural healthcare.