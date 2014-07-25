© mablelo dreamstime.com

Philips to acquire Unisensor

Royal Philips has signed an agreement to acquire Unisensor. Unisensor was founded in 1997 and is a privately held company with approximately 35 employees.

Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2014 and subject to certain closing conditions, Unisensor, headquartered in Allerød, Denmark, will become part of Philips’ Healthcare Incubator within Philips Innovation, Group & Services. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



“Philips’ Healthcare Incubator has already produced promising early-stage businesses in the area of near-patient testing and monitoring for the hospital and the home,” said Perry van Rijsingen, General Manager for Philips Healthcare Incubator. “The acquisition of Unisensor will expand our technology platforms for miniaturized, mobile diagnostic solutions and support our ambition to become a leader in this new growth market for Philips.”



Unisensor’s current product line includes oCelloScope, an analytical instrument that is, amongst other applications, used within cancer cell studies on a research application basis. The company has partnerships with companies in animal health and water analysis, which Philips intends to continue.