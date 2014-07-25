© nikm dreamstime.com

Avnet signs MPS

Avnet Memec agrees a European distribution deal with Monolithic Power Systems.

Avnet Memechas been named as the pan-European distributor for Monolithic Power Systems (MPS). Under the agreement Avnet Memec will provide design and sales support throughout Europe for the full MPS product range including DC/DC and AC/DC converters, LED drivers and battery chargers.



“The partnership with MPS is a good complementary fit with our line-card and target vertical markets,” said Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec. “MPS has an industry leading power and analogue product range that meets the expanding demands of our consumer, industrial and automotive customer base.”



“MPS has been successfully diversifying its product portfolio over the past few years and has seen rapid business expansion in markets including consumer, industrial, automotive, lighting and white goods,” said Dave Baker, Managing Director MPS EMEA. “Avnet Memec’s pan-European vertical market strategy and sales infrastructure together with its core focus on demand creation is an excellent partner for MPS to further expand our footprint into new markets and geography.”