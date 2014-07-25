© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

SanDisk completes acquisition of Fusion-io

SanDisk Corporation has completed the previously announced acquisition of Fusion-io, a developer of flash-based PCIe hardware and software solutions.

“I am delighted to welcome the employees of Fusion-io to SanDisk. The tremendous engineering and go-to-market talent of the Fusion-io team will accelerate our efforts to enable the flash-transformed data center,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and chief executive officer of SanDisk. “Together we will offer our customers the broadest set of enterprise flash solutions in the industry.”



Under the terms of the agreement, SanDisk completed the acquisition for USD 11.25 per share for the outstanding shares of Fusion-io, and assumed unvested, in-the-money equity awards, for a total aggregate value of approximately USD 1.1 billion, net of cash assumed.