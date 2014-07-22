© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Toshiba files lawsuit against SK Hynix

Toshiba is suing South Korean SK Hynix, seeking roughly USD 1.08 billion in damages over a suspected leak of NAND flash technology.

Additionally, Toshiba wants SK Hynix to destroy all the data about the technology in question, as well as to stop production and sales of NAND memory products which implement that specific technology, according to a Reuters report.



SK Hynix however, will seek to have the suit dismissed, the report concludes.