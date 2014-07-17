Intel reports 2Q revenue of USD 13.8 billion

© luchschen dreamstime.com

Intel Corporation reported second-quarter revenue of $13.8 billion, operating income of $3.8 billion, net income of $2.8 billion and EPS of $0.55.

Q3 2014

Revenue: $14.4 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

Gross margin percentage: 66 percent, plus or minus a couple of percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: approximately $4.9 billion.

Restructuring charges: approximately $20 million.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $65 million.

Impact of equity investments and interest and other: approximately zero.

Depreciation: approximately $1.9 billion.

Tax rate: approximately 28 percent.

Full-Year 2014

Revenue: growth of approximately 5 percent, slightly higher than prior expectations.

Gross margin percentage: 63 percent, plus or minus a few percentage points, in line with prior expectations.

R&D plus MG&A spending: $19.3 billion, plus or minus $200 million, higher than prior expectations of $19.2 billion.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $300 million, unchanged from prior expectations.

Depreciation: approximately $7.4 billion, unchanged from prior expectations.

Tax rate: each of the remaining quarters of 2014 is still expected to be approximately 28 percent, unchanged from prior.

Full-year capital spending: $11.0 billion, plus or minus $500 million, unchanged from prior expectations.

"Our second-quarter results showed the strength of our strategy to extend the reach of Intel technology from the data center to PCs to the Internet of Things," said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. "With the ramp of our Baytrail SoC family, we have expanded into new segments such as Chrome-based systems, and we are on track to meet our 40 million unit tablet goal. In addition, we hit an important qualification milestone for our upcoming 14nm Broadwell product, and expect the first systems to be on shelves during the holidays."