© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Kontron AG opens Japan office

Kontron AG opened a Japan office in Tokyo. In this context, Mr. Satoru Hayashi has been appointed General Manager. Kontron has made the firm commitment to re-enter the Japanese market by establishing a local team.

“Japanese companies are focusing increasingly on their core competency, reducing their time-to-market and accelerating time-to-revenue”, says Rolf Schwirz, CEO of Kontron AG. “This is the right time for Kontron to re-establish a local team and offer its trusted, off-the-shelf products, especially in the areas of Avionics, Transportation, Defense, Communications and Industrials.”



“With a wholly-owned presence in Japan, we ensure that our superior engineering capabilities, world-class sales, support and services are implemented to the high-standards our customers have come to expect,” continued Schwirz.



“I am delighted that Kontron now also has a dedicated presence in Japan”, Satoru Hayashi, Kontron’s General Manager in Japan. “We will leverage our trusted technologies to create value in the Japanese market for Kontron branded ECT and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and solutions. This will help improve our customers’ serviceability, productivity, and ultimately their competitiveness in major areas and segments such as IoT, Industry 4.0 or with solutions like the In-Flight- Entertainment (IFE).”