Thinfilm and EVRYTHNG Collaborate

Norwegian Thin Film Electronics ASA has announced a collaboration agreement with EVRYTHNG, the Web of Things software company that makes physical products smart, by connecting them to digital identities on the Web.

Through the agreement, EVRYTHNG will integrate its cloud-based, software-as-a-service platform with Thinfilm’s suite of printed electronics products, including the Near Field Communication (NFC) Barcode and Smart Label product families. Together, the companies will deliver intelligent product solutions that connect and manage online Active Digital Identities(TM) for a wide range of physical objects.



“Our partnership with Thinfilm extends EVRYTHNG’s ability to make physical products smart, interactive, and trackable by connecting them to the Web,” said Niall Murphy, founder and chief executive officer of EVRYTHNG.



He continues:



“Thinfilm is leading a paradigm shift in the way digital interactivity is delivered to the market – even at the level of disposable items. The use of printed electronics specifically addresses the traditional cost and scalability barriers, while NFC connectivity significantly improves the ease of initiating interaction with a connected product. We look forward to working alongside Thinfilm in our efforts to enable a broad and inclusive Web of Things.”