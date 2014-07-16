© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Grand slam for Infineon in new Samsung phone

Infineon Technologies supports Samsung’s Galaxy S5 with a total of eight RF components.

The German semiconductor manufacturer is the partner of choice for LTE Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA), Quad LNA banks, a GPS LNA and SPDT RF switches.



“The smartphone market shows unrivaled innovation speed. Being able to offer new product generations with higher integration and smaller footprint in next to no time is the key to success. We are proud to be chosen by leading players in this field like Samsung to help bring reliable service and more functionalities to the users,” said Philipp von Schierstaedt, Vice President and General Manager of the business unit RF & Protection Devices at Infineon Technologies.



The S5 is the latest model of Samsung Electronics’ flagship smartphone. It is equipped with two internal Wifi antennas and a Download Booster that combines the data transmission via LTE and Wifi. More than 11 million units of the Android based phone were sold during the first month after the official release.



The Samsung Galaxy S5 contains the following Infineon components:



LTE LNA (Low Noise Amplifier)

BGA7L1N6

BGA7M1N6

BGA7H1N6



Quad-band LTE LNA bank

BGM7MLLM4L12

BGM7LLHM4L12



GPS LNA

BGA824N6S



SPDT RF Switches

BGS12PL6

BGS12SL6