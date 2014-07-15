© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

SYSGO appoints Norbert Kuhrt as VP Sales

SYSGO has nominated Norbert Kuhrt as Vice President Sales to leverage its significant growth in safety critical and high security applications.

"I am very happy to join SYSGO. The company is growing rapidly and has a very strong potential thanks to its range of products based on innovative and promising technologies, all of which allows SYSGO to address an international market with truly unique assets. Especially, the PikeOS hypervisor with its safe and secure virtualization is gaining huge momentum in markets like aerospace, defense, industrial automation, medical and automotive." declares Norbert Kuhrt.



"We are pleased to welcome Norbert to SYSGO. We are eager to benefit from his deep knowledge and long sales experience in the international embedded software market.” concludes Knut Degen, Management Board of SYSGO.