© rainer plendl dreamstime.com

Sondrel appoints John Tinson as new Global VP Sales

Sondrel, one of the world’s system-to-silicon IC design consultancies, has appointed John Tinson as its Global VP Sales effective 14 July.

Tinson has over twenty years’ director-level experience in fast-growing B2B technology companies and joins Sondrel from SPI Lasers, where he managed the commercial team that took the company from university spin out to a £50M enterprise.



Announcing the appointment, CEO Graham Curren said:”It’s a great pleasure to welcome John to Sondrel as VP Global Sales. Our company has grown rapidly over the past few years and now we are not only the largest IC design consultancy in Europe, but also a recognised force in the marketplace worldwide through our offices in China, the USA, Israel, Germany, Italy, France, Finland, and Sweden. John has a great deal of expertise in global B2B technology sales and marketing and specialises in building and leading effective, scalable teams in dynamic high-growth environments such as ours. He will be working closely with everyone in regional sales and marketing and also with myself and the senior management team to continue to drive Sondrel forward and achieve our ambitious sales goals.”



Tinson added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Sondrel at this exciting stage in the company’s evolution. Sondrel’s business is now truly international and as someone who has worked for many years all around the world, I am looking forward to working with its multi-cultural teams and some of the most respected individuals in the industry.”