July 15, 2014
TT Electronics expands Sensing and Control portfolio
TT Electronics acquired Roxspur Measurement & Control Ltd (RM&C), is one of the UK's largest privately owned instrumentation manufacturers with over 85% of sales produced in UK facilities in Sheffield, Bramley and Manchester. The acquisition closed July 11th, 2014.
Pat Murray, Divisional Chief Executive, Sensing and Control commented “We are very excited about the addition of RM&C to our Sensing and Control portfolio. RM&C has an excellent range of products designed for demanding environments such as aerospace, oil and gas, power generation and water management and a premium customer base which directly aligns with our focus on targeting critical sensing and control applications. Their position in key industrial markets further supports our strategy to expand our business across the industrial sector.”
Garry Swindell, Managing Director of RM&C remarked “The merger with TT Electronics Sensing and Control represents a great opportunity for RM&C. As a global player in the sensing and control market with broad regional and market channel access, TT Electronics provides the ability to expand the product offering into our existing customers and enable growth outside of the UK. We look forward to the next stage of development for our business.”
