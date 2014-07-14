© mpanch dreamstime.com

Arrow signs distribution agreement with Nutanix

Arrow Electronics, Inc. has signed a distribution agreement with Nutanix, a provider of next-generation data center infrastructure solutions.

“This distribution agreement with Nutanix places Arrow right in the middle of the exploding converged-infrastructure market -- enriching our portfolio of world-class data-center, cloud and enterprise solutions,” said Joe Burke, vice president with Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions segment in North America. “Over the past year, Nutanix has firmly emerged as the recognized leader in the converged-infrastructure space with its highly differentiated Web-scale technology, which will benefit Arrow’s solution providers and their customers by giving them best-in-class solutions.”



“As one of the premiere distributors in the world, Arrow knows how to support industry-changing technologies like Nutanix,” said Steve Kaplan, vice president of channel and strategic sales at Nutanix. “We view the relationship with Arrow as a game changer for Nutanix. Leveraging Arrow’s breadth, depth, and expertise, Nutanix will be better positioned to rapidly accelerate the growth and speed of our channel. The net result: Arrow and Nutanix will work together to accelerate the adoption of Web-scale infrastructure in the market with a wide range of price and performance options. This agreement is geared to revolutionize the modern data center, bringing simplicity, flexibility and cost savings to customers throughout North America.”