Hisco Inc. acquires a division of STI Electronics, Inc.

Hisco Inc. expands its U.S. distribution footprint with the acquisition of the Sales and Distribution Division of STI Electronics, Inc. (STI).

STI's other services, including training services, failure analysis, prototyping, and small- to medium-volume PCB assembly, will remain with STI. The STI distribution facility in Madison, AL will operate as a Hisco location to service local customers.



Bob Dill, President of Hisco Inc., says: “We are excited to acquire the STI Sales and Distribution division. Their proven track record of customer service and quality products fits perfectly with the Hisco value proposition. This acquisition enables us to further expand our signature fast, friendly service to customers in the Southeast.”



“This is a good day for our distribution customers and for STI. Hisco has a great reputation for customer service and will continue providing the level of service our customers have become accustomed to receiving.” David Raby, President/CEO of STI, stated. “STI will continue to focus on our remaining divisions that provide training services and training materials as well as contract manufacturing, analytical and failure analysis, and prototype work.”