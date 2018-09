Samsung Gear Live and LG G Watch teardowns

© iFixit

Today we had the newiest of the new Android Wear smartwatches grace our teardown table—the Samsung Gear Live and the LG G Watch!

LG G unit highlights:

ICs:

SK Hynix H9TU32A4GDMC 512 MB DRAM with the Qualcomm APQ8026 System on Chip layered beneath

Qualcomm PM8226 power management IC

InvenSense M651 6-axis accelerometer + gyroscope

Synaptics S3402B ClearPad 3400 series touchscreen controller

Broadcom BCM20715 Bluetooth 4.0 controller

Samsung Gear Live highlights:

ICs:

MAX77836—likely micro-USB interface controller and Li+ battery charger

STMicroelectronics STM32F401 Cortex M4 microcontroller

Samsung KMF5X0005A-A210 512 MB DRAM package with the Qualcomm APQ8026 System on Chip layered beneath

Qualcom PM8226 power management IC

InvenSense MP92M 9-axis Gyro + Accelerometer + Compass

Cypress Semiconductor CYTMA54 touchscreen controller