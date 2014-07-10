© Mentor Graphics

Mentor Graphics acquires XS Embedded

Mentor Graphics acquired XS Embedded GmbH (XSe), a specialist with over ten years of direct experience in the automotive electronics design industry across twenty automotive programs that combine hardware and software expertise.

“XS Embedded is recognized for its deep automotive domain expertise and unique IP including the AXSB automotive-ready reference board and software modules,” stated Glenn Perry, Mentor Graphics Embedded System Division general manager. “The hardware design and architecture expertise of XS Embedded combined with Mentor’s extensive automotive technology suite, including Android, Linux®, AUTOSAR, Security and Hypervisor solutions, provides greater flexibility while also reducing the time to SOP.”



“By combining Mentor’s Android, hypervisor, security, AUTOSAR & Nucleus solutions with XSe automotive-ready solutions, we are able to address the entire vehicle software infrastructure requirements of the most sophisticated vehicles in design today,” said Rainer Oder, managing director of XS Embedded. “The next-generation ADAS systems are a great example of the need for a unified vehicle software infrastructure and we are proud to be the first to market with an end-to-end solution.”