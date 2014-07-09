© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Intel to manufacture for SoCs for Panasonic

Intel Corporation has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Panasonic Corporation’s System LSI Business Division. Intel’s custom foundry business will manufacture future Panasonic system-on-chips (SoCs) using Intel’s 14nm low-power manufacturing process.

“Intel’s 14nm Tri-Gate process technology is very important to develop the next- generation SoCs,” said Yoshifumi Okamoto, director, Panasonic Corporation SLSI Business Division. “We will deliver highly improved performance and power advantages with next-generation SoCs by leveraging Intel’s 14nm Tri-Gate process technology through our collaboration.”



“We look forward to collaborating with the Panasonic SLSI Business Division,” said Sunit Rikhi, vice president and general manager, Intel Custom Foundry. “We will work hard to deliver the value of power-efficient performance of our 14nm LP process to Panasonic’s next-generation SoCs. This agreement with Panasonic is an important step in the buildup of Intel’s foundry business.”



Five other semiconductor companies have announced agreements with Intel’s custom foundry business, including Altera, Achronix Semiconductor, Tabula, Netronome and Microsemi.