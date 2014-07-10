© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Qualcomm and SMIC in Chinese collaboration

SMIC and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, are working together in connection with 28nm process technology.

SMIC is one of China's largest semiconductor foundries, and Qualcomm Technologies is one of the world's largest fabless semiconductor vendors. The two companies are working together in connection with 28nm process technology and wafer manufacturing services in China to manufacture Qualcomm Snapdragon processors - purpose built for mobile devices.



This collaboration will help accelerate SMIC's 28nm process maturity and capacity, and will also make SMIC one of the first semiconductor foundries in China to offer production locally for some of Qualcomm Technologies' latest Snapdragon processors on 28nm node, both PolySiON (PS) and high-K dielectrics metal gate (HKMG).