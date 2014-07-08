© photographer dreamstime.com Business | July 08, 2014
DiSanzo leaves Royal Philips
Royal Philips is implementing a new management structure in its Healthcare sector. In this new model, the Healthcare business groups will report directly to Philips Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten, thereby removing one management layer. Deborah DiSanzo, CEO of Philips Healthcare, has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities.
“The performance in our Healthcare sector is disappointing, with second-quarter EBITA expected to be approximately EUR 220 million, while expected Group EBITA of approximately EUR 400 million in the second quarter is in line with current market expectations,” said Frans van Houten.
“We anticipate, however, EBITA performance in Healthcare to improve in the second half compared to the same period in 2013 as, among others, Cleveland gradually resumes production in the course of the third quarter. Our Healthcare business represents more than 40% of the revenue of Philips and is at the heart of Philips’ mission to deliver meaningful innovation to improve people’s lives. Today’s announcement is an example of how we are taking decisive action to improve our performance and competitiveness, and demonstrates our relentless commitment to quality and meaningful innovation that meet the needs of our customers.”
Commenting on Deborah DiSanzo’s departure, Frans van Houten said “I want to thank Deborah for her leadership of the Healthcare business and wish her the very best with her future endeavors.”
