July 09, 2014
Designwin for Fingerprint Cards
Fingerprint Cards' (FPC's) new mobile touch sensor FPC1021 has won a new design win (DW). An Asian OEM has selected FPC1021 for a flagship model with a targeted date for mass production start in August 2014.
The design win comes from an Asian smartphone OEM, which has a planned date for start of mass production in August 2014. FPC has already received an initial ramp order ofSEK 5M, for delivery in the first half of July. The OEM wants to remain anonymous until further notice.
Johan Carlstrom, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPC, comments: "FPC recently announced its new capacitive touch fingerprint sensor FPC1021, which is 33 % smaller than FPC1020. Yesterday we announced a FPC1021 DW with a Top 5 Chinese OEM. Now it is with great pride that we announce the second DW for the FPC1021 and a related order for the initial ramp of this smartphone. FPC's superior fingerprint technology, image quality and low power consumption have distanced FPC from any competition for sockets in mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. We expect several more design wins for our touch fingerprint sensors during the coming months."
