Anglia adds Samsung passive component range

Anglia Components has been appointed as UK and Ireland distributor for the passive component range of Samsung Electro Mechanics (SEM).

Commenting, Steve Rawlins, CEO of Anglia Components said, “Samsung Electro-Mechanics is a significant addition to the Anglia portfolio, and gives our customers’ access to a premium brand offering a competitively priced passives range. SEM is technically innovative, and regularly brings to market breakthrough products to which we will have immediate access. SEM is insufficiently exposed to the UK market, and we are looking forward to introducing them to our customers, and identifying opportunities where SEM devices can make a difference to their design.”



Michael Chang, Sales Manager, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, responded saying, “SEM recognizes that local distributors with close customer relationships have a key part to play in our network. Anglia has shown that it is very strong in the UK market, with a growing market share. It has particular expertise in the industrial sector, an important part of the UK market and an application that SEM is keen to expand into. We believe that Anglia will be a reliable partner for SEM, who can take us into many new customers.”