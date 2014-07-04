iPod Touch 5th Generation 16 GB 2014 Teardown

© iFixit

So, how do you create a refreshed product? 1. Take an existing product you’ve been selling a couple of years ... 2. Swap the flash memory to a lower quantity, let’s say 16 GB ... 3. ??? ... 4. Profit

Teardown highlights:

ICs we found:

Apple A5 dual-core processor, with 4 Gb (512 MB) of Elpida Mobile DDR2 RAM

Toshiba THGBX3G7D2KLA0C 128 Gb (16 GB) NAND flash

Apple 338S1064-B1 dialog power management IC (similar to the Apple 338S1131)

Murata 339S0171 Wi-Fi module

Broadcom BCM5976 touchscreen controller

338S1146 Apple/Cirrus Logic audio codec

STMicroelectronics AGD4 2336 L84DC low-power, three-axis gyroscope

Texas Instruments 343S0628 touchscreen controller

STMicroelectronics 8406 DSH 08BIY

NXP Semiconductors 1608A1 display interface controller

Apple 338S1077 Cirrus Logic audio codec

At least, that's the way this camera-laden, 16 GB iPod Touch came to be. We delved inside Apple's "refreshed" device and found the same components we'd seen in Touches of yesteryear, but with 16 GB of on-board flash memory.Unfortunately, the same construction means the same dismal repairability. All the issues from the previous generation are present, leading to its 3 out of 10 repairability score. It's tough to pry open, the battery is soldered on, and most of the other components are linked together via interconnect cables. If one component fails, you'll have to replace two or three functional components in addition to the broken one.There's now a camera inside the 16 GB Touch.