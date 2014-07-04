© gingergirl dreamstime.com

Song Chuan becomes new Rutronik franchise partner

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH and Song Chuan Europe GmbH have concluded a Europe-wide distribution contract. It comprises the entire Song Chuan product range of electromechanical relays.

Song Chuan has been designing, developing and manufacturing electromechanical relays for more than 40 years. The product range comprises automotive relays, general purpose relays, industrial relays and accessories. Primary target markets are the white goods, automotive and industrial sectors.



"The Song Chuan relays are a perfect addition to our supplier range. Thanks to its many years of experience and its focus on electromechanical relays, the manufacturer is able to offer high-quality products at competitive prices," explains Norman Majer, Product Sales Manager for Relays at Rutronik.



"Working with Song Chuan, we will concentrate on design-ins for new projects." Karin Braun, Managing Director of Song Chuan Europe, adds: "This will enable us to pursue our goal of continually expanding our customer structure in Europe and thereby generating further growth. We are delighted that we have acquired Rutronik as a partner in this venture."