Phoenix Contact Software will be located in Lemgo

KW-Software GmbH, a provider of automation software technology based in Lemgo, Germany, will change its name on 1 January 2015 and become part of the Business Unit Control Systems at Phoenix Contact.

Current KW-Software Managing Director Andreas Orzelski and Detlev Kuschke, Director Research & Development in the Business Unit Control Systems at Phoenix Contact, will serve as the Executive Board at the new Phoenix Contact Software GmbH. Staff at the Lemgo site will join with the software developers from Phoenix Contact, who have been working at the Centrum Industrial IT (CIIT) in Lemgo for the past four years.



“Software is increasingly seen as a decisive criterion of differentiation on the market. IT and production are becoming more closely integrated. That’s why it’s paramount that we expand our software expertise in order to sustainably expand our control systems portfolio and our industrial solution services,” says Roland Bent, Executive Vice President Marketing & Development, Member of the Board, at Phoenix Contact.



“This step allows us to pool our collective resources in order to be strategically oriented towards the technological requirements of Industry 4.0. The new CIIT building provides us with more space for further growth. KW-Software’s existing business with external customers will continue under the new name. This way, customers can take advantage of a wider range of software technologies from the Phoenix Contact Group,” adds Andreas Orzelski, current Managing Director at KW-Software.



KW-Software GmbH was founded in Lemgo in 1982. The company has been part of the Phoenix Contact Group since 2001.