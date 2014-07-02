© kornwa dreamstime.com

TekPartner in solution project for danish customer

Danish Tekpartner is working close to a customer in a so called solutions project.

Tekpartner writes that the project spans from concept to delivery of the finished product. TekPartner is responsible for the full requirements specification, development, approval, production and any RMA procedures. The whole process is controlled by TekPartner with a combination of own resources and subcontractors. TekPartner does not have any production facilities. The selection of suppliers is therefore done in close cooperation with the customer.



”TekPartner experience a great interest in this form of cooperation, especially for the market-driven end customers. It fits well into TekPartners 3 business areas: Consulting, Project and ODS. A solution collaboration can often obtain needed resources from all three business areas.”