Data Respons ASA: Contracts of NOK 38 million

Data Respons has signed two contracts totaling NOK 38 million with customers in the Telecom and Industrial sectors. The contracts cover development of new solution platforms as well as extensions to ongoing deliveries.

The contract comprises advanced computer solutions embedded in the customers' end products. The deliveries will be carried out over the next two years.



- Our role is to be a complete solutions provider in our key markets. We have a long-term relationship with these customers, and we expect more contracts going forward, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.