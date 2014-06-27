© Smartenergy Renewables

Smartenergy ramps up production

Smartenergy Renewables has completed the conversion and upgrade of its fully-automated solar panel manufacturing facility in Luckenwalde, near Berlin, Germany.

Smartenergy Renewables acquired the factory for module assembly in July 2013 from US-based Nanosolar Inc. Following customer demand, the company manufactured and marketed several MWs of solar panels based on thin-film solar cells from Nanosolar Inc. In late 2013, the company initiated the conversion of the facility with a view to upgrade the site to a fully-automated assembly facility for crystalline solar panels with a maximum capacity of 120 MW.



"We have a highly competitive cost position due to the high degree of automation at this facility. The impressive product advantages of our solar panels ‘Made in Germany’ are due to our manufacturing team`s enormous experience with glass/glass technology, a premium alternative to conventional modules that the market is rapidly picking up on," says Horst H. Mahmoudi, Chairman and CEO of Smartenergy Renewables AG. "With the completion of the first 1.9 MW project, we have demonstrated our ability to execute and we thank all involved parties that helped make this happen.”



Going forward, Smartenergy Renewables will intensify its cooperation with project developers and financing partners in order to solidify the solar project business. To that end, the company has further strengthened its management team with three senior appointments. Dr. Stefan Parhofer, formerly CEO of Gehrlicher Solar USA, is in charge as Chief Project Officer to build up the international project business. Dr. Erik Oldekop, formerly in charge of renewable energy investments at aeris CAPITAL AG, was appointed to the Board of Directors to focus on the financing business. Finally, with Werner Matuschek the company has hired a seasoned manufacturing executive with long experience in the solar industry, to manage the company’s panel operations.