DK Thermal to distribute 3M TIMs

DK Thermal Ltd has become a UK distributor of Thermally Conductive Adhesive Tapes from 3M as part of a growing network of partners focused on increasing demand for Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs).

“DK Thermal has a reputation as a leading distributor of TIM products in the UK electronics market. What 3M brings to the relationship is a range of advanced thermally conductive tapes that are ideal for a wide variety of applications such as heat sink mounting and thermal management for LED lighting. The tapes are available in a range of options to suit different design demands,” says Simon Mitchell, 3M Key Account Manager.