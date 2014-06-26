Exceet responds to Smartrac's allegations

© tom-schmucker-dreamstime.com

Yesterday Evertiq reported that Smartrac was suing exceet for patent infringement relating to its wire embedding patents. Exceet Group is now responding to the allegations, saying no Smartrac patent rights were violated.

EDITOR'S NOTE_ Bellow follows exceet Group's statement to the allegations from Smartrac

Smartrac’s allegations relate to 300 cards using the “Mifare Plus” and “Mifare Classic” technology, which were procured via the exceet Card Group web shop. These cards were indeed manufactured using wire embedding technology, however the related contactless inlays were provided to exceet group by AdvanIDe, a 100% subsidiary of ASSA ABLOY. exceet selected AdvanIDe as a supplier to guarantee its clients high product quality as well as rapid and secure delivery due to well-known problems at other suppliers.



As part of the ASSA ABLOY group – AdvanIDe has access to a wide variety of IP, including - but not limited to - licenses that have been granted by Smartrac to ASSA ABLOY in the year 2007. This was announced by Smartrac on January 3rd 2007 as follows: LINK press release Smartrac



“We are glad that exceet Card Group has chosen AdvanIDe as their sole supplier of contactless wire embedding products” said Holger Roessner, Managing Director of AdvanIDe. “Over the recent years, exceet has developed to become our leading client for smart card silicon and RFID inlays in Europe”, Roessner commented.



”We wish to state that as a matter of principle we do not infringe on patents and remain very calm and confident in view of the legal steps taken against us”, says Ulrich Reutner, CEO of exceet.