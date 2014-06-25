© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Finisar buys Aixtron system for capacity expansion

Finisar Corporation has ordered an Aixtron AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD system for capacity expansion and development of new products.

The company intends to apply this tool to the design and manufacture of tunable lasers, high speed modulators, and photonic integrated circuits (PICs) in its Sweden facility.



“We need a MOCVD system to support our plans for capacity expansion and we naturally turned to Aixtron,” says Patrik Evaldsson, Vice President and General Manager, Finisar Sweden. “In our selection, it was important that the system should also support our focus on developing new, more highly integrated indium phosphide products.”



Dr. Frank Schulte, Vice President Aixtron Europe, comments: ”Finisar Corporation is already very familiar with Aixtron’s Planetary Reactor® technology as several tools are currently in production for lasers and photodetectors. Therefore, we are pleased to announce another G4 order from Finisar which also means the continuation of the longstanding cooperation with the group.”