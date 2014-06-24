© cumypah dreamstime.com

Barry Industries teams with APC-Novacom

Barry Industries signed APC-Novacom as their new representative to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

APC-Novacom was established in 1991 and continues serve the leading defence, communication, medical and instrumentation companies of the United Kingdom and Ireland.



ISO9001:2008 certified APC-Novacom is headquartered in Lincoln, at the center of the United Kingdom’s Microwave & RF community. “We are confident that APC-Novacom will be vital in expanding our presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland,” stated Charlie Horvitz, Barry Industries’ VP of Business Development.