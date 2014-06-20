© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

GigOptix to acquire Tahoe RF Semiconductor

GigOptix has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Tahoe RF Semiconductor, a provider of RF/analog RFICs, IPs, and fully integrated systems and subsystems on a chip.

This acquisition is expected to close on Monday, June 30th, 2014, which is the first day of GigOptix’s third quarter of fiscal 2014, and at that time, all of Tahoe RF’s team of engineers will become employees of GigOptix.



"I am happy about the acquisition of Tahoe RF which brings to GigOptix a solid team of very experienced RF engineers and a rich portfolio of proven silicon IP into our RF and Wireless product line,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GigOptix, Inc. "The acquisition of Tahoe RF is one more step in our continuous quest to strengthen our industry leading RF engineering team, and enable GigOptix to address increasing aggregate data bandwidth demand through our optimized Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) products targeted at point-to-point wireless backhaul applications. The acquisition also puts us in an excellent position to expand into adjacent RF and wireless market opportunities, including consumer and high volume enterprise applications, such GPS devices.”