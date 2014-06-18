© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Boston Semi Equipment acquires MVTS Technologies

Boston Semi Equipment LLC (BSE) has completed the acquisition of MVTS Technologies (MVTS).

"This acquisition is a significant enhancement to our automated test equipment business," stated Bryan Banish, President and CEO, Boston Semi Equipment. "MVTS has an excellent reputation for service and a long history of partnering with the original equipment manufacturer."



Banish further commented, "Integrating MVTS into BSE doubles our worldwide service resources, expands the coverage for direct distribution and increases the portfolio of solutions we are able to offer customers. The result makes Boston Semi Equipment the industry's most comprehensive source for reconfigured back-end products and related services."