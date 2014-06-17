© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

TE Connectivity reopens Den Bosch facility

Following the company's latest upgrading activities, TE Connectivity has officially reopened its Test Engineering Laboratory in Den Bosch, The Netherlands.

The facility is part of TE's Industrial Technology Group, and its key function is to support development engineering groups through product testing, in all phases of the development, starting from concept to final qualification.



In addition, the new laboratory will conduct the necessary environmental, mechanical and electrical measurements to verify prototypes and validate final products.



The upgraded facility now provides capabilities for cross-sectioning, thermal characterization, vibration and shock resistance tests, material analysis, chemical resistance assessment, reflow soldering, ingress protection testing and signal integrity measurement.



The lab also provides various types of engineering support and consultancy on such matters as specifications, standards, design and customer issues. It can carry out SEM analysis and provide assistance with Failure Mode & Effects Analysis (FMEA) and develop software for test methods.