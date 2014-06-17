© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Converge expands European presence

Converge has expanded its European presence by opening a new office in the United Kingdom, in addition to expanding its German sales operation.

Converge is a global independent distributor of electronic components that offers obsolete- and shortage-component sourcing, vendor reduction programmes, bill-of-material management, and inventory disposition solutions.



The new UK office in Harlow joins a network spanning several European countries. The company retains warehousing and engineering support for Europe in Amsterdam, with engineering, testing and quality inspection process on site, complementing a similar setups in Asia and America.



"Increasing our resources in the UK and Germany will enable us to further strengthen the support we offer our customers in these important markets,” said Eric Checkoway, vice president and general manager at Converge.