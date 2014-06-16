© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

SUSS MicroTec receives new order

SUSS MicroTec, has successfully qualified its new DSC300 Gen2 projection lithography system for volume production at a Asian packaging house (OSAT).

The customer will use the ordered equipment for volume production of FlipChip and Wafer Level Packaging (WLP) applications. With the intended installation of several further systems the customer will increase its production capacity to meet the growing market demand of smart devices and consumer electronics.



“SUSS MicroTec is the only company worldwide offering the advantages of full field exposure technology with projection lithography in one tool.”, says Frank P. Averdung, President and CEO of SUSS MicroTec. “With the DSC300 Gen2 we have developed and launched an innovative but cost efficient projection lithography technology for high volume production in the semiconductor backend.”