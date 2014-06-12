© norebbo-dreamstime.com Components | June 12, 2014
AMD to consolidate its business units
AMD plans to combined the company's previously separate business units, global operations and sales organizations to create a singular, market-focused organization responsible for all aspects of product strategy, product execution, sales and operations.
This is the latest step in AMD's multi-year strategic transformation to deliver consistent growth and profitability. The new structure will be implemented on July 1 and will be led by Dr. Lisa Su in her new role as AMD's Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to AMD President and Chief Executive Officer Rory Read.
As a part of the re-alignment, AMD will consolidate its business units into two expanded business groups:
The Computing and Graphics Business Group will combine AMD's client, consumer graphics and professional graphics businesses, as well as their related product engineering and sales functions. AMD Chief Sales Officer John Byrne has been appointed senior vice president and general manager responsible for leading the Computing and Graphics Business Group, reporting to Dr. Su.
The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom Business Group will combine AMD's server, embedded, dense server and semi-custom businesses, as well as their related product engineering and sales functions. Dr. Su will be the acting lead.
"During the past two years, we have been successfully executing our three-step strategy to reset, accelerate and ultimately transform AMD," said CEO, Rory Read. "Today's announcement represents the next step in our long-term strategic plan to help ensure AMD's operating structure and culture are better aligned to drive consistent growth and profitability by leveraging our leadership IP to create differentiated products that help our customers win across a diversified set of high-growth markets."
