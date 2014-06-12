© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Components | June 12, 2014
Premier Farnell restructures management for the future
Premier Farnell is restructuring its business and the executive management team.
The new team, led by the Group’s Chief Executive Laurence Bain, has been shaped to evolve Premier Farnell’s operating model to an integrated, global organisational structure in its marketing and distribution businesses, MDD Americas and MDD Europe & Asia Pacific.
The business will be organised globally by function which will aims to facilitate better sharing of expertise and resources around the world.
“As a single global team, we will accelerate the execution of our strategic vision, building on the investments made in our targeted customer and supplier proposition, our enhanced product range and unique multichannel sales and marketing capability. Increasingly, customers and suppliers are operating on a global basis. The new structure will allow us to serve the needs of our customers and suppliers better, throughout the electronics cycle and across regional boundaries. In addition, the simplified global structure will deliver operating efficiencies and enable the Group to benefit from economies of scale. As such, the new structure further underpins the attainment of the financial performance articulated through our key performance indicators,” the company writes in a press release.
The new executive team includes global functional leaders for Sales and Marketing, Product and Suppliers, Supply Chain, and Technology, as well as global leaders for support functions. The team has two new members; Chris Breslin joins as Chief Product Officer and Nick Wilkins as interim Global Chief Supply Chain Officer. Both Chris and Nick brings experience and expertise to Premier Farnell.
The current leadership structure for CPC, MCM and Akron Brass remain in place and continue to report to the Chief Executive directly.
Laurence Bain, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I am excited that we are able to take the next step on our journey to support customers and suppliers globally throughout the electronics cycle from the early stages of design through to production. By evolving the way that we work, as one global team, Premier Farnell is well placed to accelerate the execution of our strategy to deliver profitable growth.”
