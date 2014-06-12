© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Acquisition reinforces Jenoptik presence in India

The Group is taking over a 100 percent of a joint venture in Bangalore and is thus consistently pursuing its strategy of increased internationalisation and greater proximity to its customers.

Jenoptik is increasing its shares in the HOMMEL-ETAMIC Metrology India Pvt. Ltd. joint venture in India from 51 to 100 percent; its previous joint venture with Francis Klein Ltd. will be terminated. Over the next few months, the company in Bangalore with 16 employees will be fully integrated into the Jenoptik group structure.



In future, the new Jenoptik company will be active in the Indian market as a subsidiary of the Jenoptik holding company in Asia and will be open to all divisions of the Group. To date, Jenoptik has been mainly present in India with its Industrial Metrology division and has oriented itself with its product range and service to the automotive industry and its suppliers in particular. “From our point of view, India also offers great potential in the markets of traffic safety, optical systems, and for civilian applications of our Defense & Civil Systems division,” said Jenoptik CEO Michael Mertin.



Jenoptik founded the joint venture in 2008. “The joint venture has laid the foundation for direct access to the market and customers in one of the most important growth regions. We would like to thank our partners at Francis Klein for the successful cooperation,” said Michael Mertin. The Indian company Francis Klein played a major role in developing the Indian market as the long-time distribution partner of the former Etamic Group, which Jenoptik acquired in 2006. “We are convinced that, with the new 100 percent Jenoptik presence, we will also be able to react to market needs in India very flexibly and rapidly,” Michael Mertin added.