© Evertiq

Avnet Memec and InvenSense expand partnership

Avnet Memec has been appointed as a European representative for InvenSense International, provider of MotionTracking system on chip (SoC) and Sound devices.

The agreement builds on the distribution relationship announced early in 2013.



According to Steve Haynes, president at Avnet Memec, the representative agreement is a crucial and exciting development in the partnership with InvenSense, which enables Avnet Memec to support customers’ design work in EMEA that will be manufactured outside of the territory. “We have a proven track record and an existing close relationship with InvenSense, which has enabled a high level of technical knowledge about the MEMs Motion and Audio Sensor Industry,” explained Hayes. “This combination will enable us to target and support all our customers’ applications including a multitude of consumer products, for example, health and fitness wearable sensors, even those that are designed in Europe and manufactured in other global regions.”



“It is vital that our sales partners align with our goals and fully understand the needs of our customers,” said Dan Goehl, worldwide VP of sales, InvenSense, Inc. “This is why we are delighted to welcome Avnet Memec as a representative in EMEA given their almost 10 years of experience helping leading electronic companies like InvenSense drive adoption and sales.”