Rambus signs license agreement with Qualcomm

Rambus has signed a comprehensive patent license agreement with Qualcomm Global Trading Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.

The agreement provides Qualcomm and its subsidiaries with access to innovative patented memory, interface, and security technologies from Rambus. Other terms of the agreement are confidential.



“This agreement highlights our ongoing commitment to providing access to valuable memory and security technologies to industry leaders,” said Dr. Ron Black, president and chief executive officer at Rambus. “Engaging with Qualcomm with this agreement gives us an opportunity to collaborate with the broader industry to bring compelling solutions to the segment.”



In addition to certain high-performance, low-power memory innovations, this agreement provides Qualcomm and its subsidiaries with access to patented security technologies developed by the Cryptography Research (CRI) division of Rambus. These security technologies include countermeasures for protecting integrated circuit systems on a chip (SoCs) against differential power analysis and other side channel attacks.