VP retires from Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated's David S. Lambert, Vice President of Fab Operations, has retired from the Company effective June 6, 2014. Mr. Lambert has been with Microchip since 1988.

“Dave has been instrumental in building a world-class wafer manufacturing machine at Microchip, with outstanding employees, cycle times, yield, cost and quality,” said Steve Sanghi, Microchip President and CEO. “We're grateful for Dave’s many contributions to Microchip in his 25-year tenure and we wish him the best in this next stage of his life.”



Mr. Sanghi concluded, “Michael A. Finley will serve as Vice President of Fab Operations after Dave’s retirement.”