Phoenix Contact opens San Jose CTC

Phoenix Contact has officially opened its new San Jose Customer Technology Center. The CTC gives the company a local presence to better serve the customers who live within a four-hour drive of Silicon Valley.

Phoenix Contact will host training classes, customer meetings and other events at the CTC.



Spencer Bolgard, vice president and general manager, stated: “We are very happy to open our new Customer Technology Center (CTC) in the heart of the electronics and renewable energy industries. This CTC, our third, represents Phoenix Contact's continued service and education commitment to our customers and our channel partners. We believe the San Jose Tech Center will continue to help us get closer to our partners and help them experience how we inspire through innovation.”



The 8'900-square-foot facility features a training room, demonstration room and office space.