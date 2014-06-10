© verticalarray dreamstime.com Business | June 10, 2014
America II signs 3M, Transcend, Comchip and Hongfa
America II Electronics, Inc. has entered into several distribution agreements, partnering with 3M, Transcend Information Inc., Comchip Technology Corp., and Hongfa America Inc.
Terms of each agreement vary. As outlined in the 3M agreement, America II will distribute products from 3M Specialty Products Division, including their tapes, adhesives, safety products, cable accessories, heat shrink products, LED light bulbs, and other various products used in electrical applications for the industrial and utility markets.
Through its partnership with Transcend, America II will supply its customers with the company’s line of memory modules, drives and cards. Under terms of the Comchip agreement, America II will be a global stocking distributor of Comchip’s line of discrete semiconductors. And through its partnership with Hongfa, America II will distribute the manufacturer’s full line of products including relays, contactors, switches, and circuit breakers.
“America II’s Blended Distribution describes how we combined—or blended—traits of the independent and authorized channels,” said Brian Ellison, President of America II Electronics. “We haven’t stopped doing all the things that make America II one of the top independent distributors in the world. But in recent months, we’ve been absolutely focused on the authorized side of our business. We’re committed to delivering new strategic lines to our customers, and now we’re happy to announce we have added several key manufacturers to our line card. America II is now an authorized distributor for 3M’s specialty products, Transcend’s memory products and solutions, Comchip’s line of discrete semiconductors, and Hongfa’s line of relays and electronic devices.”
