Automotive MCU using 55nm automotive-specific semi platform

Scaleo chip are the first fabless company to introduce an automotive microcontroller manufactured with the new Globalfoundries 55nm automotive-specific advanced semiconductor manufacturing platform.

Scaleo chip has used the Globalfoundries 55nm eFlash NVM Platform to develop a new family of microcontrollers embedding unique technologies related to real-time process and control of highly electrified internal combustion engines and electric motors based on programmable logic (AMEC®), as well as a set of ISO 26262 compliant functional safety features which improve powertrain system safety integrity and accuracy (SILant®).



With a projected revenue growth of about 11% over the 2013-2016 period, automotive semiconductors are one of the fastest growing segments, with about twice the growth rate of the mobile device segment. The growing need for fuel-efficient, eco-friendly, safer and more connected cars is sustaining an increase of electronics content in vehicles. Powertrain applications are one of the fastest growing sub-segments and car manufacturers require more integrated, powerful and complex electronic systems to address both the stringent ISO 26262 functional safety standard along with mandatory reduction of emissions and fuel consumption.



“The growing need for advanced automotive electronics is driving semiconductor companies to strengthen their collaboration with foundry partners, so together we can act at all levels of the supply chain to provide the best products to our customers,” said Ana Hunter, vice president of product management at Globalfoundries. “The combination of Scaleo chip’s new microcontrollers and our 55nm automotive platform will improve the efficiency, performance, and power consumption of automotive ICs while maintaining adherence to the industry’s strict safety and quality standards.”



“Above and beyond the quality and efficiency of Globalfoundries’ technology and team, their long-term commitment to the automotive market, demonstrated by their current investment and roadmap, is a key foundation of our preference for the Globalfoundries 55nm eFlash NVM Platform,” said Bruno Paucard, President & CEO of Scaleo chip. “We see Globalfoundries as a critical partner for us, fully supporting the success of Scaleo chip and our products as well as the satisfaction of our customers.”